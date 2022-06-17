Dundon retires from community clinic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After 21 years at Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Community Health Center, Physician Assistant Ann “Annie” Dundon, is retiring at the end of June.

Dundon, of Southwest Harbor, graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 1984 and went on to complete a physician associate program at the Yale School of Medicine in the 1990s.

Dundon initially worked as a physician assistant in Bangor before coming to the Community Health Center. “When my kids were little, I could walk them across the street to Pemetic and go to work,” she said.

During her time at MDI Hospital, Dundon has specialized in family practice medicine.

“I have a number of people who would consider me their primary care provider and I’m going to miss them,” she said. “I couldn’t count the number of people who have told me things that they’ve never been able to tell anyone in their life and that is such a gift to be trusted in that way.”

In addition to caring for patients, Dundon said she has enjoyed making connections with them during her time at the health center. She said that newly implemented technology interferes with those connections.

Dundon is especially interested in wellness and prevention and finding problems before they develop, which is why focusing on patient care is important. “Spending time with a computer is not how I want to care for people,” she said.

Dundon is not only involved with Western medicine, but also practices alternative forms of care. She has an outside practice in energy healing and is certified in Integrated Awareness and Presence in Healing.

“I’ve trained in some healing methods years ago, and I haven’t done that for the last couple of years because COVID took all my energy, so maybe I’ll get my practice going again,” she said.

Dundon is grateful that the hospital has allowed her to practice in the way that a lot of other places would not have.

“I’m so fortunate to have been able to live and work in this community,” she said.

In retirement, Dundon’s plans are to continue her work with Children Families and Communities, which is an organization that works with children with special needs. She has served on its board for several years.

“I’ll probably do some per diem work because I feel bad about leaving, but I want to travel, hike, garden and see my relatives,” Dundon said.