Dunbar resigns from Planning Board

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen accepted the resignation of Planning Board member Jesse Dunbar at their Tuesday night meeting.

Dunbar has accepted a new part-time position with the town as the code enforcement and planning clerk. His resignation from the board brings the number of members to four.

The new town position is being created to streamline the application process for permits, town officials said.

There is also opportunity for the person in the clerk position to attend training to achieve certification in the field of code enforcement, according to the town’s outline of the job.