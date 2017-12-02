Dunbar now an accredited adviser

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Lucas Dunbar of L.S. Robinson Co. has earned an accredited-adviser-in-insurance designation from the American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.

Designations like this demonstrate an insurance broker’s tested knowledge in the field. Allen Insurance and Financial supports all its employees in their efforts to continue their education.

The AAI program requires nine separate exams; the course outlines risk analysis techniques and tools, while providing an in-depth understanding of commercial insurance products and services.

Dunbar joined the business insurance team at L.S. Robinson Co. in 2016. He is a native of Southwest Harbor and a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School. His great uncle Lawrence Robinson founded L.S. Robinson Co. in 1932.

L.S. Robinson Co. is a division of Allen Insurance and Financial of Camden. Visit lsrins.com.