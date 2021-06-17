Dunbar named Tremont’s town manager

TREMONT — After a few months of training, Jesse Dunbar has been appointed as the new town manager effective June 19, once Chris Saunders leaves the position.

Saunders, who announced his resignation in January, is moving with his family to southern Maine, and will be at the town office until June 18. Dunbar has worked for the town of Tremont since February 2020 as the code enforcement officer. He will continue in that role until a new one is hired for the full-time position.

“I will be working on hiring the new Code Enforcement Officer this summer as well as some summer road work that is planned, and hopefully a paving project here at the Town Office/Public Works garage,” said Dunbar in an email to the Islander. “I also look forward to working with the Select Board and Harbor Committee on possible improvements to the wharf house area.”

A resident of Southwest Harbor since his childhood, Dunbar and his wife, Jennifer, are raising their three children there. From 2019 to March 2021, he worked in the Southwest Harbor Town Office, first in the code enforcement office and then as an assistant to former Town Manager Justin VanDongen.

Prior to being hired by the town, Dunbar served on the Southwest Harbor Planning Board for one term and the town’s Warrant Committee for two terms, the second as chairman. He holds an associate broker real estate license and recently served as president of the Mid-Coast Board of REALTORS.

Since being appointed as the deputy town clerk in February, Dunbar has been working to take the helm at the town office.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity, and I am looking forward to working with the Town staff, Board and Committee Members and all the residents of Tremont,” he said. “Every day at the Town Office brings a new set of challenges and excitement and I am ready to get to work!”