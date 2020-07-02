Dry conditions spread fire

TREMONT—Dry conditions were to blame for a fire on Friday that began in a cleanup pile and traveled to an unoccupied seasonal home on Harbor Drive.

A groundskeeper at the property and a neighbor worked to combat the fire until firefighters responded to a call made around 5:45 p.m. A second alarm went out for island-wide assistance once the flames reached the building.

According to Fire Chief Keith Higgins, the groundskeeper was burning a pile of weeds when shrubbery nearby caught on fire. Flames had spread to the porch and front of the home by the time a fire truck with a hose arrived to knock it down.

Crews responded from neighboring towns, Southwest Harbor and Ellsworth, to assist on scene while others from Mount Desert manned the station in Southwest Harbor.

Property damage to the house was contained to the porch and exterior wall. Located down a stone path towards the shore of Bass Harbor, the home was accessed via a narrow driveway, according to a Facebook post by the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department.

Also within the post was a warning for residents to use caution with open flames, fire and exhaust on gas-operated tools because of the dry conditions, as well as a reminder to keep vegetation cut and clear from pathways so that accessing property and structures with the large equipment trucks is less of a challenge.

A ranger from the Maine Forest Service was scheduled to visit and survey the area on Friday.