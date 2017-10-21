Drug Take-Back Day set

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island police departments will join the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and others in observing National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Any unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs will be accepted anonymously and for free.

Drug drop boxes are already located in the lobbies of these law enforcement agencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This drug take-back will allow citizens to drop off any unwanted, unused or outdated medications that they may have in their possession,” said Sheriff Scott Kane. “The medications can be dropped off at participating locations, and they will be disposed of safely with no danger to the citizens or the environment.”

Drop boxes do not take needles, epinephrine pens or other sharps.

In 2016, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Ellsworth Police Department collected 712 pounds of prescription drugs; 27,140 pounds were collected across Maine. Overall, in its 13 previous Take-Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds of pills across the country.

Contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 667-7575 or local law enforcement agencies.

For more information on safe disposal efforts, educational materials or Healthy Acadia’s substance prevention efforts, visit www.healthyacadia.org or contact Tara Young at 667-7171 or [email protected].