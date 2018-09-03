Drivers wanted

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections presents a volunteer recruitment event at the YWCA Sept. 13 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

“We will provide the coffee, pastry and start the discussion,” a statement from Island Connections said. “Currently, our need for volunteer drivers is at a critical point, with the request for rides out-pacing volunteer recruitment.”

Island Connections is a Bar Harbor nonprofit that has been providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands for more than 21 years. Transportation to medical appointments, cancer and dialysis treatments, outpatient surgeries, grocery shopping and/or food pantry visits and other basic needs are the primary focus of our organization.

“Our neighbors, the people who sign up with us for rides,” the statement said, “enjoy the interaction with our warm and caring drivers.”

Contact Dana Mastroianni at 288-4457 or [email protected]