Driver in fatal Acadia crash sentenced

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — An Indian national man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on July 8 for three counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence and one count of unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. sentenced Praneeth Manubolu, 30, to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Manubolu pleaded guilty on Jan. 31.

According to court records, in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2019, Manubolu, then living in New Jersey on a student visa, was the driver in a motor vehicle crash on the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park that injured him and killed his three passengers.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Manubolu had been drinking earlier in the evening. His blood alcohol content was determined to be .095 percent approximately 90 minutes after the crash (legal limit being .08 percent). The investigation also revealed that Manubolu’s car was traveling 76 mph approximately 3 seconds before impact. The speed limit on the section of Park Loop Road where the crash occurred is 25 mph.

The National Park Service and the Bar Harbor Police Department investigated the case with the assistance of the Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.