Driver and dog in ditch

MOUNT DESERT — A dog is blamed for a Nov. 30 single-vehicle crash on the Manchester Road in Northeast Harbor.

Darcie Brown, 41, of Hancock was driving a 2003 Oldsmobile when her dog jumped into her lap. Brown became distracted; the vehicle drifted across the oncoming lane, coming to rest in a ditch.

A Southwest Harbor man was treated Nov. 29 at Mount Desert Island Hospital after he reportedly was unresponsive following an accident on Route 102 near Echo Lake.

James Ginn, 60, was taken by ambulance to the hospital after his vehicle left the road and traveled down an embankment. Ginn later was issued a summons charging him with operating while under the influence.

Bar Harbor

Police are investigating a residential burglary in which two televisions, an Xbox system, clothing and three Suboxone tablets were taken. The burglary was reported early Saturday.

A property owner complained Sunday that gravel had been taken without permission.

Collisions between vehicles and deer kept police busy as officers responded to five reported accidents between Nov. 29 and Monday. Four occurred on Route 3. No drivers or passengers were injured.

Jeremy Phillips, 40, of Ellsworth was driving Nov. 29 on Route 102 in Town Hill when his 2011 Chevrolet pickup struck a deer.

On Friday, Ronda Alley, 58, of Bar Harbor was driving on Route 3 near the Old Bar Harbor Road when her 2011 Hyundai hit a deer.

Norene Hunter, 74, of Bar Harbor was southbound in a 2004 Hyundai Sunday on Route 3 in Salisbury Cove when a deer entered the road.

Amanda Slater, 33, of Lamoine was on Route 3 near the Knox Road intersection Monday when she struck a deer with her 2012 Hyundai.

That same day, Paul Rozeff-Sanchez, 44, of Bar Harbor struck a deer on Route 3 while driving a 2001 Ford pickup.

Officer Judson Cake had a special detail Friday escorting Santa Claus into town for the annual Midnight Madness celebration.

Holly Woodworth, 49, of Bar Harbor was arrested Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Southwest Harbor

Michael Hanson, 54, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with unpaid fines.

Police helped a woman Sunday who complained of a problem with feral cats by setting up a live trap.

Tremont

A resident reported Nov. 28 that she had received a package in the mail containing a suspicious substance. The sheriff’s department is investigating.

Trenton

A Coopers Mills resident was summonsed Sunday on a marijuana possession charge after a state police trooper stopped the vehicle he was in for speeding.

Django Pignatelo, 19, was issued the summons because he is under the age of 21, the legal age for possessing marijuana.