Drive-in Town Meeting 

BAR HARBOR — The “open floor” portion of Bar Harbor’s Town Meeting this year will be held June 30 at 7 p.m. in the Mount Desert Island High School parking lot. It will be held in a drive-in setup similar to the high school graduation ceremony last week, with social distancing and personal protective equipment.

The meeting agenda includes the municipal and elementary school budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

There is room in the lot for about 200 vehicles, and Town Clerk Sharon Linscott and her team will be registering voters as they drive in. A few seats will be set up for people not in vehicles.

Voting will be by hand count. Voters will be given colored index cards upon checking in to hold up for voting. Bill Ferm is expected to be elected moderator. Requirements for written ballots on certain questions have been waived in the town’s pandemic emergency ordinance.