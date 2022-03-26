Downeast youth fund to provide camp, extracurricular scholarships     

MOUNT DESERT — Author Gigi Georges and her husband, Jeff Oxman, have created the Downeast Exploration Fund to support rural Downeast youth. The scholarship for growth and enrichment activities is housed and administered by Maine Seacoast Mission.

In 2021, Georges published the nonfiction book “Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America” with HarperCollins. Following the first edition printing, Georges founded the Downeast Exploration Fund with the Maine Seacoast Mission to celebrate the continued strength and resilience residing in the young people of the Downeast region of the state.

Any student in grades 6 through 12, including rising sixth-graders and just-graduated seniors, within the Mission’s service areas may apply for an award. The fund will pay for recipients’ participation in camps, outdoor learning experiences and lessons in music, art, sports or equestrian pursuits. Additionally, the scholarship covers registration fees for enrichment activities or programs as well as materials, equipment or supplies.

The Maine Seacoast Mission is now accepting applications for the Downeast Exploration Fund. Interested applicants ages 11-18 may apply through the Mission’s website or through a school guidance counselor. Applications will begin the review process on April 1.