Downeast Living with Cancer Conference to be held in Bar Harbor 

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Cancer Series is holding its first face-to-face Downeast Living with Cancer Conference in three years beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor. The event is being hosted by the Christine B. Foundation and Beth C. Wright Cancer Center.

This year’s focus will be “Finding Hope in Emerging Treatments.” The program will be interactive and leave attendees with tools and resources to use during their, or a loved one’s, cancer journey.

“We’re excited to be offering this year’s conference in person and look forward to seeing each and every one. We’re looking forward to sharing an interactive experience, giving conference-goers useful resources and tools to assist with their journey,” said Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center Executive Director Angela Fochesato.

Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. and the conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register for the conference at www.mainecancerseries.org/2022-downeast-living-with-cancer-conference.

The Christine B. Foundation is a nonprofit that builds a community of support for those affected by cancer. Christine was a mother, sister, wife and friend to many, who lost her battle with stomach cancer at the age of 47. Since 2014 through CBF, patients with cancer and their families have accessed nutrition assistance, cancer conferences and referral coordination at no cost.

Established in 2004 and located in Ellsworth, a nonprofit resource center was born from an organization created by Beth C. Wright, who died of breast cancer in 2000. The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center provides compassion, support, wellness groups, advocacy and education for patients, families and friends in the midst of a cancer diagnosis, treatment and/or remission.

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected].