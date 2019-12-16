Downeast Community Partners supported

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently presented donations totaling more than $10,000 to local non-profits from its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause.

The program pools employee contributions collected during the quarter and distributes them to non-profits selected by and voted on by the employees. Among the recipients of the third quarter 2019 contributions is Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth.

“The Casual for a Cause program is a win-win for our communities and employees,” said Jack Frost, VP director of community giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “Our employees have the opportunity to collectively select and donate to local nonprofits they are passionate about, and their contributions support and enhance local programming for those in need in the communities where they live, work, and serve.”

Downeast Community Partners is a community action agency serving low- and moderate-income residents of Hancock and Washington counties. The organization is dedicated to providing quality services to families and individuals as they work toward family, personal and occupational goals.

“I want to thank the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust employees for their generous donation,” said Mark Green, executive director of Downeast Community Partners. “It is particularly gratifying knowing that these funds came directly from the employees and that they selected Downeast Community Partners to receive them. We will use this donation to support a recovery home for women and children that we are planning to open in Machias after the first of the year. This home will provide a safe and supportive environment for these individuals and families that currently is unavailable in our region.”