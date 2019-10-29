BAR HARBOR — A double feature of the two recent Peter Logue/Bar Harbor Historical Society documentary films is set for Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Criterion.

“The Fire of ’47” discusses the fire that burned much of Mount Desert Island, and “Consolidation” is about the founding of Mount Desert Island High School. The films are both less than 45 minutes long, so the double feature will be about the same length as a short feature film.

