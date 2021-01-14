Don’t mistake stimulus payments for junk mail

BAR HARBOR—U.S. Senator Susan Collins is alerting Mainers to be on the lookout for their stimulus payments in the form of prepaid debit cards in the mail if they have not already received these funds. The stimulus checks of up to $600 per individual were authorized by the COVID-19 relief package. Sen. Collins is a leader of the bipartisan, bicameral group that developed the framework for the final relief bill.

“Last month’s COVID relief package included $600 checks for most Mainers. For some of those who have not yet received these funds, the IRS has begun mailing prepaid debit cards,” said Sen. Collins. “If you receive a letter in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal, read it carefully and don’t mistake it for a credit card offer.”

Approximately eight million Americans are being sent their payment by prepaid debit card instead of by direct deposit or paper check.

These debit cards will arrive in a white envelope that prominently display the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The Visa name will appear on the front of the card; the back of the card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A. Information included with the card will explain that the card is an Economic Impact Payment Card.