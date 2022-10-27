Donations for ice rink will be tax deductible

MOUNT DESERT — The town’s nonprofit Community Development Corporation (CDC) has agreed to accept tax deductible donations for construction of a seasonal skating rink on top of the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina and to open a checking account specifically to hold those funds.

A small group of Mount Desert residents is spearheading the effort to raise the funds and build the skating rink.

The CDC board said at its Sept. 23 meeting that when certain issues are resolved including “development of a way to avoid damaging the rink site and the site’s functionality during the spring, summer and fall, the CDC will move ahead with purchase of materials and construction of the rink. Following completion of the rink, the CDC will, upon request, donate the rink and related facilities to the town of Mount Desert.”

Materials for the skating rink are expected to cost $15,000 to $20,000. When enough money has been raised, the volunteer group will arrange with the NiceRink company for purchase of the materials.

Donated funds could also be used to build a small shed outside the tennis courts for storage of the skating rink materials in the seasons when the tennis courts are in use. Both the ice rink and the storage shed would be built by volunteers.

“We are trying to get as much volunteer support as we can, as well as financial support, so that it’s not a burden on the town but an asset to the community,” said Kathy Miller, a member of the group leading the skating rink effort.

“We want equipment that might help clear the rink and boards so that we could have both hockey and open skating, not at the same time, of course.”