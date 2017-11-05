Donations and gifts

Employees dress for hurricane relief

BAR HARBOR — Employees of Bar Harbor Bankshares in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire each gave $5 to dress casually on Oct. 2, and the bank matched those donations, for a total contribution of $5,578 to American Red Cross efforts to support those impacted by the recent hurricanes.

“While we are a true community bank and appreciate the people and places we call home, we also recognize the current needs of our neighbors and friends in communities across the globe affected by the recent hurricanes. Families and businesses in the southern parts of the U.S. and Caribbean are in great need of resources and tools to rebuild,” said Curtis Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bankshares. “I am pleased to have provided this opportunity for our employees to express their care and concern. Together we are able to make difference for those facing difficulty.”

Bank, employees give to SPCA

ELLSWORTH — The employees of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust operations center here participated in a Community Commitment program to support the SPCA of Hancock County in August.

The employees contributed money from each paycheck, and these funds were then matched by the bank to increase the donation.

“Knowing the employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust thought of the shelter to receive this donation means the world to us,” said Diana de los Santos, director at the SPCA of Hancock County. “We can’t do what we do without support like this from the community.”