Dog park gets OK from Parks & Rec 

BAR HARBOR — The town’s Parks & Recreation Committee is moving toward recommending that the Town Council approve the creation of a fenced-in dog park in the area south of the paved parking lot and basketball court and north of Cromwell Brook at the athletic fields.

The committee voted unanimously on Monday “to prepare a specific recommendation to the Town Council in support of developing a plan for a dog park at the athletic field.”

Committee Chair John Kelly said he will draft such a recommendation for the committee’s consideration at its April 25 meeting. He said planning for the dog park should address the various issues that have been raised including concerns about noise and visual impact.

Kelly said the committee suggested that either the town hire a professional to assist with landscape design for the dog park or that dog park proponents find someone who is willing to donate that service or to pay for it.

During the Parks & Recreation Committee’s visit to the proposed dog park site on March 21, several town residents expressed strong opposition. One of their main concerns was that the sound of barking dogs would be a nuisance. Joy Hanscom said it could ruin her family’s business, the Cromwell Harbor Motel.

But Kelly said “no one really spoke in opposition” to the dog park at the committee’s meeting on Monday and that at least 20 people were there to show support.