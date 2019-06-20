Dobbs elected council chair

BAR HARBOR — At an organizational meeting of the newly elected Bar Harbor Town Council last Wednesday, Jeff Dobbs was elected chair. Matthew Hochman was re-elected vice chair.

Councilors selected their seats in the chambers in order of seniority.

Councilors Erin Cough, Gary Friedmann and Joe Minutolo were elected as the new Appointments Committee. That group reviews all applications for appointed positions to committees and task forces and recommends appointments to the full council.

Hochman will continue to represent the council on the Communications Technology Task Force and on the Parking Solutions Task Force. Councilor Stephen Coston will represent the council on the Cruise Ship Committee.