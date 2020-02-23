DMR hearing on Belfast fish farm

BELFAST — The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) will hold a hearing to receive public comment on the potential fishing industry impacts of a proposed land-based recirculating aquaculture system to raise Atlantic salmon.

The hearing is planned for Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Troy A. Howard Middle School cafeteria. The public comment will help inform an assessment the DMR plans to provide to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) about the potential impacts of the Nordic Aquafarms project.

This facility will require the construction of intake and discharge pipes which will be buried across intertidal and shallow sub-tidal lands to a maximum depth of 10 feet with a minimum of five feet of cover.

The cover material in the trench will be the excavated marine sediments suitable for backfill directly on the pipes. All excess material will be loaded onto trucks and disposed of at an upland facility. A total of approximately 36,000 cubic yards of material will be excavated over approximately 108,000 square feet (2.4 acres).

If inclement weather requires the hearing to be postponed, alternate dates will be March 3 or March 10. Notification of postponement will be available on the DMR website, maine.gov/dmr, by 3 p.m. on the scheduled hearing date. Contact Amanda Ellis at (207) 624-6573 or [email protected]