District request denied 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Selectmen denied a request from the Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District for assistance with a $60,000 expense incurred earlier this year.

Prior to the state paving Route 102 and 102A, the district worked on upgrading the town’s water line infrastructure, but it was more expensive than anticipated. Although the town paid for two-thirds of the project, according to District Manager Steve Kenney in his letter of request, the district asked if the town would consider paying for more.

Board of Selectmen Chairman Kristin Hutchins said she felt the district needed to be able to fund itself and that might mean an increase in user fees. Other members of the board agreed, and they opted not to pay the amount at this time.