District 132 Candidates Night webinar set for Sept. 29

TRENTON — Candidates for House District 132 (Trenton and Ellsworth) will meet the public in an online Q&A forum via a Zoom webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 29, beginning at 6 p.m.

Joining the forum are District 132 House candidates Nicole Grohoski (D) and Michelle Kaplan (R). The forum will also livestream on Facebook at facebook.com/LWVME.

Citizens are urged to attend the webinar and learn how the candidates will deal with the important issues facing Hancock County and the state of Maine. There will be an opportunity for the audience members to submit their own questions using the Zoom Q&A function that will then be presented by the moderator. In order to participate in the Q&A portion of the event, participants should register for the webinar at lwvme.org/Events.

The forum will be moderated by Cyndi Wood, managing editor of The Ellsworth American. This event is sponsored by The Ellsworth American and the League of Women Voters Downeast.