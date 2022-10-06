Dispatcher Shortage has its Advantages

MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board Monday night agreed with Police Chief Jim Willis that the Bar Harbor police dispatchers should continue to cover Mount Desert’s dispatching needs during the overnight shift, which is 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

It has been seven months since the Police Department here has had a full complement of dispatchers. Willis told the Select Board in early June that he had been unable to hire anyone to fill the overnight shift.

“We have utilized current patrol and dispatch staff to fill open shifts, resulting in increased overtime costs and staff fatigue.” he said. “That staffing model is not sustainable.”

The Select Board at that time endorsed his plan to have Bar Harbor dispatchers cover the overnight shift for Mount Desert starting June 27.

Willis said in a Sept. 29 memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt, “We’ve not experienced any problems with having overnight dispatch done by Bar Harbor PD. Bar Harbor does not charge Mount Desert for this service because it did not require additional staffing.”

Willis is chief of both police departments.

He said that by not filling the overnight dispatch position, Mount Desert saved about $19,900 in payroll costs between June 27 and Sept. 26.

Also, he said in his memo to Lunt, “The impact to our dispatch schedule resulted in one of our full-time dispatchers having one day a week when he was not assigned to a shift. We’ve been able to have him utilize this shift to work on a backlog of administrative items, implement and maintain software and fill some vacant patrol shifts, without added expense.”

Going forward, Willis said, he believes Mount Desert has two options.

“The first is to continue to try to fill the overnight vacancy as we have historically, which may not be sustainable.

“The second option is to continue to have Bar Harbor provide dispatch services for us and reallocate the funding for the [overnight dispatch] position to create a much-needed dispatch supervisor position,” Willis said.

“Neither community has ever had a dedicated civilian dispatch supervisor; instead, we add it to the police supervisor’s responsibilities. This model has been problematic as we don’t have the time to dedicate to continuing dispatch supervision.

“The end result is that when a problem arises, we take care of it, but there is little time for developing service enhancements, standardization of operations and data entry, proactively working with all agencies we serve and creating a supportive environment for our dispatchers.”

Willis also said that continuing to have Bar Harbor cover Mount Desert’s overnight dispatch shift and hiring a dispatch supervisor for the two police departments “would be responsive to the goals in the current Police Chief Sharing Agreement” between the two towns.

That agreement states that the chief should, among other things, “Study the feasibility of dispatch consolidation between the three MDI towns [Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor] currently providing public safety dispatching services” and “Conduct strategic planning to assist with the future planning for integrating the [police] agencies to a unified agency providing services to both communities.”