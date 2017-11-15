Dispatcher given retirement surprise

MOUNT DESERT — Halloween was over, but Lorraine Bracy found herself both tricked and treated last Saturday evening.

She thought she was being taken to Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor for her granddaughter Lyla’s ballet recital. Instead, she walked in on her own retirement party.

She has been a Mount Desert public safety dispatcher for 25 years. Her last day on the job will be Dec. 3. Before becoming a dispatcher, she worked part-time in the town office.

Until a couple of years ago, she was an EMT with both the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and the Cranberry Isles Rescue Service. She is a lifelong resident of Great Cranberry Island, where her husband and son are lobster fishermen.

A few dozen friends, family members and co-workers attended Bracy’s retirement party, including several police officers and firefighters. In place of Mount Desert Police Chief Jim Willis, who was unable to attend, Lt. Kevin Edgecomb thanked Bracy for all she has done for the community over the years.

Bracy said the retirement party came as a complete surprise.

“I had no idea,” she said.

When she finished her shift at the dispatch office Saturday afternoon, her daughter Amanda picked her up.

“She said, ‘Lyla has a ballet recital tonight. Let’s go.’ And I’m like, OK. So that’s what I thought I was coming to.”

Bracy said that once she retires, she is looking forward to relaxing and enjoying her grandchildren.