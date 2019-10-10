Dispatch consolidation mulled

MOUNT DESERT — Police Chief Jim Willis would like to help Southwest Harbor with its overnight emergency services dispatching, but there are broader questions that need to be answered, he told the Board of Selectmen Monday night.

In July, Southwest Harbor Town Manager Justin VanDongen sent an email to Willis and Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt in which he raised the possibility of their town’s dispatchers covering the overnight shift.

That shift — 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. or midnight to 8 a.m. — is typically the hardest to fill.

Southwest Harbor Police Chief Alan Brown told the Mount Desert selectmen that his overnight dispatch position is currently filled. But both he and Willis said it would benefit both towns if they could cooperate on dispatching.

“Staffing is becoming a huge issue,” Willis said. “We’re not finding people; we’re not keeping people.”

Brown agreed, saying “The hiring pool is a puddle. It’s hard finding qualified people.”

He said Southwest Harbor dispatch receives only about 130 calls for service a year during the overnight hours, so having Mount Desert cover that period would make sense.

However, Willis said covering just the overnight hours would require “a lot of phone system work and radio work to be done” to make the communication systems compatible.

He also noted that, while the Southwest Harbor police and fire departments are municipal departments, the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Ambulance Service is an independent volunteer organization.

“So, there are potentially three or four agreements we would need to have in order to provide this one overnight [dispatch] solution,” Willis said.

Another consideration is that Tremont residents are voting Thursday on whether to switch from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to the Southwest Harbor Police Department for law enforcement coverage.

Willis noted that the state is encouraging municipalities to utilize regional emergency dispatch centers, such as the one in Ellsworth.

“I very much think dispatch should stay on Mount Desert Island,” he said. “I think we need to work together here on the island to find our own solutions.”

He indicated that, from a staffing standpoint, a single, centralized dispatch center for the island would be ideal. For example, if someone called in sick, someone else would already be there.

“I also worry that if you have the same [radio] frequency available to three different dispatchers in three different locations at the same time, it could lead to a failure.”

However, he acknowledged that maintaining a single dispatch center for the island towns would not be universally popular.

“People are invested in having their own dispatch; I know they are in this town,” he said. “And Southwest Harbor has a long history of wanting to retain theirs as well. But I don’t know how long we can sustain it.”

Willis said that if Mount Desert were to help Southwest Harbor with dispatching, someone would need to be hired to manage dispatching for those towns as well as for Bar Harbor, where he also serves as police chief.

“When you make a change like that, people are going to call constantly if it’s not going just right,” he said. “My plate is full. I don’t have that kind of availability, and we don’t have anybody on our administrative side who does. When you’re doing emergency services dispatch and it doesn’t work right, you need to know how to fix it right now.”

The selectmen said they would talk with elected officials in the other towns on the island to see if they might be interested in moving toward a consolidation of dispatch services.