Diana honored

MIDDLEBURG, Va. — Alix “Axie” Clark Diana, a seasonal resident of Mount Desert and a 1960 graduate of Foxcroft School here, received the 2017 Foxcroft School Distinguished Alumna Award on Oct. 28.

The award is presented by the school’s alumnae association to honor an alumna who embodies the core values of the school: respect, integrity, kindness and service; and who has honed a passion that she discovered while at Foxcroft and is sharing with the world.

Diana has been a prolific and generous volunteer in a variety of venues. When she ran into barriers, she broke them. In the 1960s, she persuaded the board of governors of a small skating club in New Jersey to which she belonged that women should have a place on the board and became one of the first two women elected to it.

Years later, Diana was told that she could not be a volunteer EMT because she wasn’t a fireman. She sued the EMS organization, with the help of the ACLU.

“I got a lot of nasty letters and threats over that,” she said. “But in the end, they accepted women.”

She became a mobile intensive care paramedic, an instructor for cardiac and trauma life support and 12 Lead EKG equipment, and a member of the stroke patient transport team for the Morristown, N.J., Medical Center.

While raising four children, Diana also worked as director of development at Far Hills Country Day School (FHCDS).

Through her involvement with Trinity Church in Boston, she acts as a literacy coach in the Boston Public Schools and co-chairs a community-wide effort to buy books for these struggling schools.

In Maine, where she spends her summers, Diana is a member of the vestry of St. Mary’s/St. Jude’s Church in Northeast Harbor, serving on both the Stewardship and Capital Campaign steering committees. She also serves on the board of MDI Hospital and the Neighborhood House.