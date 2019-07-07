Designer Showhouse preview set

BAR HARBOR — The Swan Hospitality Group and Maine Homes by Down East present a preview party for the Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at La Rochelle.

The party is set for Friday, July 12 from 5-7 p.m. Guests will have the first look at first-floor formal rooms and garden at La Rochelle as re-imagined by Maine designers using historic pieces from the Bar Harbor Historical Society collection.

Tickets to the preview party are $100 and must be reserved in advance either online, at the Bar Harbor Historical Society museum on Ledgelawn or at The Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty on Cottage Street.

Admission includes a preview tour of the Showhouse with the designers and a cocktail party on the lawn.

The Showhouse opens for tours July 13 and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 20. Tickets are $20 per person.

Proceeds benefit the Bar Harbor Historical Society. Visit mainehomes.com/larochelle.