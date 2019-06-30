Des Isle Ave. now one-way

BAR HARBOR — Des Isle Avenue is now a one-way road heading south, following a unanimous vote by the Town Council last month.

The short and narrow residential road parallel to Main Street has been made one-way to allow room for roadside permit parking. According to the recently approved ordinance amendment, parking is allowed on the “east side” of Des Isle Avenue, “and 30 feet from each end on the west side.”

Traffic flows north to south, from Newton Way to First South Street. This direction was requested by residents at a public hearing in May, who said the north-south direction makes it easier for cars to parallel park.

In addition, residents said it is easier for motorists to turn onto Main Street from First South Street than from Newton Way.