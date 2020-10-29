Deputy tests positive for COVID-19

ELLSWORTH — Two Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to a person with COVID-19 last week while the pair were at a training in South Portland.

“We were notified Monday afternoon of a possible exposure,” said Chief Deputy Patrick Kane Wednesday afternoon.

Kane said one deputy subsequently tested positive and one deputy tested negative. The deputy who tested positive is asymptomatic and is quarantining for ten days.

However, that deputy did work a shift at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport on Saturday before knowing about the exposure.

Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andrew Sankey said any visitors to the airport who are concerned should get tested. However, any contact between the public and the deputy should have been minimal.

The deputies are “just a presence there,” Sankey said. They are “just there to support the TSA screeners—not patting people down or that type of thing.”

The deputy is not quarantining at home but at a designated area so that the deputy’s family is not infected.

“Hancock County has worked out an agreement with an outside vendor to help with such an event especially if any incident was to grow substantially,” said County Administrator Scott Adkins. “Appropriate actions have been taken to assure the safety and health of all.”