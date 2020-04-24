Deposit, withdrawal or wedding?

MOUNT DESERT — Bradley Gray and Teresa Clark had planned to get married April 16 in Clearwater, Fla., and then go on a honeymoon cruise.

But of course, they had to scrap those plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They could have postponed the wedding, but the date was engraved on their rings, and they really didn’t want that date to be wrong. So, the Northeast Harbor couple decided to go ahead with the wedding close to home.

Getting married in a church or at Town Hall was out because of the COVID-19 shutdown. But the drive-up window at the local branch of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was still open for business and, as it turned out, for weddings.

Bank manager Lisa Parsons, a notary public, officiated.

“I’ve done a few weddings over the years, but this was definitely my first request to do one through the drive-up,” she said. “I thought Teresa was joking when she asked me, but it really went well. And I think having something positive and fun happen in the community was a pick-me-up for everyone.”

Douglas “Scamp” Gray, the groom’s father, said, “Lisa told me a long time ago that they were a full-service bank, and I guess they really are.”

About 10 family members gathered in the bank’s parking lot for the ceremony, and several passersby stopped to watch.

“It was really pretty neat,” Scamp Gray said.

The newlyweds have been spending their honeymoon at their camp on Pleasant River Lake in Washington County.