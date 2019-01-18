Dental practice closes up shop

BAR HARBOR — High Street Dental is closing its doors one year following the death of founding dentist Dr. Stephen Moon, who owned the practice for 20 years.

“It’s been a really hard [decision] for us,” Moon’s daughter Amy Cameron told the Islander. “We really appreciate the community. We feel pretty lucky to have this community behind us.”

After Moon’s death from a heart attack in January 2018, the family worked together with his staff to find a dentist to keep the practice going. David Wicks soon began practicing part-time at High Street Dental, having worked the previous 12 years as a substitute dentist, someone who fills in for dentists in emergencies. However, the practice reportedly lost some patrons.

Wicks will now be joining Dr. Timothy Oh’s practice, Caring Hands of Maine, in Ellsworth and Southwest Harbor. Moon’s family announced that High Street Dental closed effective Dec. 27.

“We’re trying to make this as seamless for patients as possible,” said Cameron.

The office will be open Monday through Friday, 9–11 a.m. and 3–5 p.m. through the end of January for patients to collect their dental records with a signed release. Release forms are also available at the office.