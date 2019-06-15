Democrats to debate CMP corridor

ELLSWORTH — The next meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee, set for June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Moore Center, will feature a debate on the controversial proposed electric transmission line from Quebec.

All are welcome to attend and participate.

The New England Clean Energy Connect project would bring hydropower from Quebec through Maine to Massachusetts. Proponents, including Maine Governor Janet Mills, say the project would increase clean energy, reduce carbon emissions and benefit Maine. Opponents say the project would fail to achieve those goals and would harm Maine’s environment.

Ben Dudley, Director of Mainers for Clean Energy Jobs, will make the case for the project. Pete Didisheim, Senior Director for Advocacy of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, will present the arguments against the project. Audience members will be invited to ask questions of both advocates.

Cntact chair@hancockdems.org.