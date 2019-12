ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will hold its annual holiday party at its December meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. A potluck dinner will be held in the Theater Room of the Moore Community Center.

“Members, guests and everyone wishing to participate are encouraged to bring a dish to share. The party will be an opportunity to mingle and socialize,” said committee chair Alfred Judd.

Contact chair@hancockdems.org.