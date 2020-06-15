Democrats elect new committee members 

ELLSWORTH—By online voting in lieu of a state convention, new members of the Democratic State Committee were elected. In Hancock County, the new members are Karen Balas-Cote of Orland, Representative Brian Hubbell of Bar Harbor and former Representative Walter Kumiega III of Deer Isle. County Chair Alfred Judd of Surry is also a member of the Democratic State Committee. Balas-Cote, Hubbell and Kumiega replace retiring members Gary Pinder of Brooklin and Loren and Sandy Snow of Surry.

In addition to county representatives of the State Committee, the delegates from across the state elected Drew Gattine of Westbrook and Rachel Talbott Ross of Portland as new members of the Democratic National Committee. They replace Troy Jackson of Allagash and Diane Denk of Kennebunk.

For more information, refer to www.mainedems.org or contact [email protected].