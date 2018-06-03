Democratic candidates’ forum

BAR HARBOR — Five of the seven people competing to become the Democratic candidate for Maine’s next governor answered wide-ranging questions on Wednesday, May 23, in the Mount Desert Island High School auditorium.

Jill Goldthwait, a former independent state senator, moderated the forum. It was the second candidates’ forum hosted by Indivisible MDI as part of its effort to bring candidates and speakers to the island to help voters make informed choices. Candidates attending were Adam Cote, Donna Dion, Mark Eves, Diane Russell and Betsy Sweet.

Questions were solicited from members of the community and from the event’s audience, which numbered about 135 people. Candidates expressed their ideas about topics including ranked-choice voting, education, Maine’s economy, gun safety and the environment.

Video of the forum is available on the Indivisible MDI website. Visit indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com.