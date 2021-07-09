Delivery to close portion of Main Street Wednesday 

BAR HARBOR — The delivery of a new building that will house the first-ever fixed place MRI unit at Mount Desert Island Hospital will take place on Wednesday, July 14. A portion of Main Street from Park Street to Stanwood Place will be closed for a large part of the day.

The building will be delivered to the ball field and then will slowly move to its new location on the MDI Hospital campus next to the Brest Health Center.

Detours will be set up and local traffic will be allowed access to the closed off area as needed.

Hospital officials broke ground on the estimated $3.5 million project during a ceremony in May and the first scans are expected by mid-August.