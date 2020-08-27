Deer culling considered 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Results of a straw poll asking whether residents are interested in culling the deer herd in town were in favor of selectmen pursuing the matter.

Voters at this year’s Town Meeting, conducted by ballot at the polls earlier in August, were in favor 136-83, with five left blank.

“I think we ought to give voters the option,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Kristin Hutchins during the meeting. “Maybe it’s a matter of hiring a sharp-shooter versus opening up to hunting.”

Other members of the board said getting other towns on Mount Desert Island in agreement would be imperative to whatever course of action they decide to take.

“To get rid of half the ones roaming in the Seawall area would be a big help,” said former selectman Ryan Donahue at the meeting.

Members agreed to reach out to the League of Towns during their next meeting and the state’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department to begin the process.

“We have to do something,” said board member Carolyn Ball. “We said we will by having a survey.”