Deep discount on park passes

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Annual park passes, which normally cost $55, are being sold for $28 throughout the month of December. Passes must be purchased in person at one of the following locations: the Mount Desert, Tremont, Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor town offices, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, Harbor House in Southwest Harbor and the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Annual passes are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase.

Eighty percent of the fees collected from annual pass sales are retained by Acadia to make improvements that enhance the visitor experience and to help fund the fare-free Island Explorer bus system. The remaining 20 percent benefits other National Park Service sites.