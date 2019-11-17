Decorating contest returns

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Merchant’s Association (BHMA) is holding a holiday decorating contest in December.

BHMA is working in conjunction with the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce to organize the event in the week leading up to the Midnight Madness Sale.

“We wanted to bring back the contest to light up our town in celebration of the season,” said Julie Veilleux of Window Panes, who founded the BHMA. “It’s been a few years since we’ve done this, the time just felt right. We could all benefit from a bit more light this time of year.”

Participants will decorate their windows and businesses to be ready for the voting to start on Dec. 1.

Local residents and shoppers will be able to vote for their favorite decorations online Dec. 1-6, with in-person voting at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center during the Midnight Madness sale.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 7, marking the start of the annual BHMA 12 Days of Shopping and Dining Locally.

Prizes will be awarded to the businesses that place first, second and third in the voting.