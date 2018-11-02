Decolonizing museums

MOUNT DESERT — The leader of the Abbe Museum will present the November Soup with Substance Lecture on Tuesday Nov. 13 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Seaside United Church of Christ in Northeast Harbor.

Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, President/CEO of the Abbe, will lead the discussion on “The Museum Decolonization Institute and New Initiatives at the Abbe Museum.”

On the heels of a successful inaugural Abbe Museum Indian Market in May, the Abbe Museum is launching a new initiative this fall, the Museum Decolonization Institute (MuseDI). The museum plans to establish a methodology and practice group to inform and guide the project, a group including museum professionals and expert advisors, cultural anthropologists, decolonization practitioners, community of practice experts, and evaluators.

“Both of these projects align with the Abbe’s goal to work with, by, and for Wabanaki people in creating a decolonizing museum,” event organizers said. “Catlin-Legutko will share details about both projects and what they mean for MDI and Maine.”

A simple soup and salad catered meal begins at 5 p.m. with the program to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Contact Seaside UCC at 276-5521.