Deadline approaching for youth wilderness program

MILLINOCKET— Maine high school sophomores and juniors may apply for a wilderness adventure in Baxter State Park this summer. Every year, Friends of Baxter State Park invites students from across Maine to take part in its Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program. The goal of this program is to cultivate and inspire the next generation of Maine’s wilderness leaders.

Participants will spend nine days backpacking from one end of Baxter State Park to the other while studying wilderness through science, art, storytelling, photography, writing and history. They will climb Katahdin, volunteer with a ranger and paint with a professional artist. The group will be led by experienced educators from the Chewonki Foundation.

The program also includes a variety of readings and assignments in preparation for the trip in Baxter State Park. After returning home, each participant will give a public presentation in his or her community.

All program costs are paid by Friends of Baxter State Park. Sophomores and juniors currently enrolled in a Maine high school, as well as Maine homeschool students in those grades, are eligible to apply. There is a competitive application process with a deadline of Feb. 8. Ten participants and six alternates will be selected in March and will be notified by early April.

Applications must be submitted online by Feb. 8. To apply or to learn more, visit www.friendsofbaxter.org/programs/mywlp.