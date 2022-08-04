DCP collects school supplies for area students  

ELLSWORTH — Send local students back to school with the supplies they need.

Downeast Community Partners (DCP) is collecting backpacks filled with school supplies at its office at 248 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth. The backpacks will be distributed to students throughout Hancock and Washington counties as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Hancock County United Bikers of Maine will also be collecting backpacks and school supplies for DCP at Friend and Friend in Ellsworth 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

“Last year, DCP provided school supplies for 112 students,” said Kathy Spencer, who heads the project for DCP. “A filled backpack is a small thing that makes a big difference for students whose families would otherwise struggle to provide school supplies.”