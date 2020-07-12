Day spa, salon announce merger 

BAR HARBOR — Salon NaturELLES and Tree of Life Day Spa announced a plan to merge. The salon and day spa already often refer clients back and forth, and are now developing service packages that include both businesses, according to a news release.

“We both focus on quality service and we both use organic, sustainable, cruelty-free products that help protect the health of the planet and the people on it,” said Danielle Hostins, founder and manager of Salon NaturELLES.

This summer, the salon and day spa plan to keep the same locations, business names and staff, though there are plans to hire more employees and provide cross-training and continuing education. They also hope to use the merger as an opportunity to provide clients with more year-round services and to offer more services for all occasions.

During the pandemic, “at both locations, we are exceeding the CDC-recommended procedures to keep our clients, staff and community as safe as possible,” said Philip Payne, general manager of Tree of Life Day Spa.

Visit TOLMaine.com, contact 288-5551 for spa services or 288-5555 for the salon.