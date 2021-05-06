Date changed for Trenton Town Meeting

TRENTON — The meeting portion of the Trenton Town Meeting has been moved to June 12 at 1 p.m. at the ball field at the Trenton Elementary School.

Voting for the Board of Selectmen, School Committee and referendum articles will still take place on May 17 from 2–6 p.m. at the town office.

Initially, the open half of Town Meeting was scheduled for May 18, but at its April 20 meeting, the selectmen discussed setting an alternate date due to the state allowing an increase in the number of people permitted at public gatherings after May 24.

When voters go to the ballot box on May 17, they will elect two selectmen. Charles Farley Jr. is running for one of the two open seats along with incumbents John Bennett and Carlene Hanscom.

Two seats are open on the School Committee, with incumbents Gary Burr and Aaron Brown running for reelection.

The three referendum articles will ask voters if they want to declare Trenton a Second Amendment sanctuary, if the town wants to adopt a resolution supporting the creation of an equitable health care plan for Maine residents and whether the town wants to direct the selectmen and School Committee to develop a committee tasked with developing a plan of withdrawal from the town’s school district, Alternative Organizational Structure 91 (AOS 91).

Once developed, the plan would go before the state Department of Education for approval and then to Trenton voters for final approval.

Copies of the annual town report and the warrant are available at the town office.