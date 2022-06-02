COASTAL NEWS:

Students and teachers at Mount Desert Elementary School fundraise for Save the Children to help Ukrainian refugees. A previous bake sale raised nearly $500. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLE YAR

Date change for MDES Ukrainian refugee fundraiser

MOUNT DESERT — In this week’s printed edition of the Island, there is an article on page 3 about the Mount Desert Elementary School fourth- and seventh-grade students’  fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees. The event was going to take place from 3:30-5 p.m. this Friday at the school near the greenhouse in front of the building, but due to the weather forecast for tomorrow, the fundraiser has been rescheduled for Monday, June 6. 

There will be baked goods, crafts and plants for sale as well as face painting and hair extensions. All proceeds will go to Save the Children, a nonprofit organization for families in crisis. 

