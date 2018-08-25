DAR chapters plan ceremony

DEER ISLE — The Majabigwaduce Chapter and the Mount Desert Isle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor Salome Sellers with a ceremony at her grave Sept. 8. Members of the two chapters will place a bronze marker on Salome’s grave, rededicate the bronze marker that the Mount Desert Isle Chapter placed in 1989 on her home located at the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society, and serve refreshments at the Parish House of the Deer Isle Sunset Congregational Church.

Sellers was one of the 767 women known as Real Daughters who were members of the DAR and whose fathers fought in the American Revolution. She was also an early member of the Martha Washington Benevolent Society, which built The Parish House.

Sellers was born October 15, 1800, and died January 9, 1909, on Deer Isle. On October 7, 1907, she became a member of the DAR through the Deborah Sampson Chapter in Brockton, Massachusetts.

“Each year on Thanksgiving Day, Sellers invited the residents of the island to visit her,” a statement from the DAR chapters said. “She recounted the events of the Pilgrims first Thanksgiving which were told to her by her great-grandmother, who heard them from her great-grandmother, Mary Allerton, a passenger on the Mayflower. Salome Sellers was known as ‘Aunt Salome’ to many in her community.”

Sellers’ father was Edmund Silvester, who was born on June 17, 1762, in Marshfield, Massachusetts, and her mother was Deborah Cushman, who was born April 11, 1762, a descendant of Mayflower Pilgrims. The book “Massachusetts Soldiers and Sailors of the Revolutionary War” lists Edmund Silvester as a private in Captain Joseph Soper’s company of Colonel Theophilus Cotten’s regiment.

“The Majabigwaduce Chapter and the Mount Desert Isle Chapter are honored to have the opportunity to recognize a Real Daughter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” they said in the statement, “and to have the opportunity to work with the Hillside Cemetery Corporation, the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society, and the Deer Isle Sunset Congregational Church. All three of these organizations are related to the life of Salome Sellers, and their support and sponsorship of this event is meaningful to the DAR chapters, which promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.”