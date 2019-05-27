DAR chapters honor Sellers

DEER ISLE — The Majabigwaduce Chapter and the Mount Desert Isle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Salome Silvester Sellers with a certificate and a medal for Women In American History at a ceremony last month.

This award honors women who are known to have given or who are giving considerably to their communities. The certificate and medal were presented to the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society which is located on the grounds of Sellers’ home.

Sellers was one of the 767 women known as Real Daughters who were members of the DAR and whose fathers fought in the American Revolution. She was also an early member of the Martha Washington Benevolent Society, which built The Parish House.

Sellers was born October 15, 1800, and died January 9, 1909, on Deer Isle. On October 7, 1907, she became a member of the DAR through the Deborah Sampson Chapter in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Also at the April ceremony, a potholder believed to have been made by Salome Sellers was donated by Krysten Jenci, who is a member of the Chevy Chase Chapter in the Maryland DAR.

Jenci and her family participated in an event last fall in Deer Isle in which a DAR marker was placed on the grave of Salome Sellers and the marker on her home was rededicated.

When Jenci returned home to Maryland after the event, she received the potholder from her aunt who had received it as an heirloom passed down through Salome’s family. Krysten Jenci is the great- great- great-granddaughter of Salome Sellers, and she has donated the potholder for dislpay in the house museum at the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society.

