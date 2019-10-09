Daniel and Rita Chalmers Celebrate 50th Anniversary

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Daniel and Rita Chalmers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 11.

The couple met in Wichita, Kan. while Daniel was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base after serving in the Vietnam War.

They were married Oct. 11, 1969 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Rita’s hometown of Garden Plan, Kan.

After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, they moved back to Daniel’s hometown of Manset. There, he was an independent lobster fisherman for many years and Rita ran the household and raised their children.

They worked to establish a float and mooring business, as well as a boat storage and transportation company. Moving into retirement, Daniel returned to his passion for being on the water as a lobster fisherman. Rita continues to help her son-in-law with the family boat business.

The couple has two daughters, Denise MacDuff and husband Andy of West Monroe, N.Y. and Maria and husband Ryan Donahue, of Southwest Harbor.

They have four grandchildren, Ainsley and Morgan MacDuff and Riley and Alex Donahue. They enjoy spending time with their grand kids and traveling to visit family throughout the Northeast and Midwest. In April, they celebrated their anniversary with their daughters and grandchildren by taking a cross country train trip to Colorado and Utah, visiting National Parks along the way.