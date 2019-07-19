Dance party for Harney

BAR HARBOR — A karaoke and dance party with live music is planned for Saturday, July 20, from 8-11 p.m. at the College of the Atlantic’s Gates auditorium. The event is a fundraiser for COA alumna Mary Harney in maintaining her home and health insurance here while she is studying for a legal certification in her native Ireland.

“Harney has spent 45 years as an advocate for rights of workers, LGBT people, those with HIV/AIDS, victims of bullying and Holocaust survivors,” organizers said. A certification in human rights law will enable her “to become a more effective advocate for justice for disenfranchised groups of Irish Americans.”

Contact nandrews@coa.edu.