Damon wins Southwest Harbor Select Board seat  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Voters in Southwest Harbor favored Luke Damon by a narrow margin on Tuesday in a three-way race for a seat on the Southwest Harbor Select Board. Damon, who received 376 votes, beat out opponents Charlotte Gill by 47 votes and Michael Magnani by 133. Damon will serve the remaining one and a half years of Dan Norwood’s three-year term. Norwood resigned in March.

Damon, 37, is a husband and father. A former merchant mariner, Damon has worked for nearly 12 years as assistant chief engineer at The Jackson Laboratory’s utility plant in Bar Harbor.

“It’s wonderful,” said Damon of his new position early Wednesday morning when reached by phone. Already hard at work at the plant, Damon had little time to discuss his new role. However, in the past, Damon has spoken to his strengths in engineering and budgeting.

“I feel my experience and background can be a great asset to the town to efficiently get through a lot of these complicate infrastructure projects that are upcoming including the town garage, Main Street sidewalk drainage project, Manset town dock and property project and the new wastewater treatment facility, to name a few,” Damon wrote on his Facebook page in early October.

Damon will join Carolyn Ball, Natasha Johnson, George Jellison and Jim Vallette at the next Select Board meeting on Nov. 22.